LPU pays homage to former CM Badal

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 26

Lovely Professional University (LPU) paid its respects to late Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away on April 25. A gathering of students and staff members observed minutes of silence to express gratitude towards the departed soul.

LPU Chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal lauded Sardar Badal’s contributions to the nation and the state. He acknowledged that Badal had always supported the cause of education and its propagation, and had provided positive solutions to the problems posed before him by the LPU fraternity.

Dr Mittal also highlighted Badal’s achievements, including his record five terms as Punjab Chief Minister and his service as the Union Agriculture Minister for the Indian Government. Dr Mittal concluded by offering prayers to the Almighty to grant strength and solace to the bereaved family members, the people of the state and the nation to bear this irreparable loss.