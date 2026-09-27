LPU protest turns dramatic as students climb atop MiG-23, tank at Punjab university

Massive protests erupted at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Jalandhar district early on Sunday after reports surfaced that a student had allegedly been raped on campus by an outsider.

Also read: ‘Things escalated when…’: LPU students tell their side of story as police swing into action to pacify protesters

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Viral social media videos from the university showed large groups of students gathering and raising slogans. In one clip, a student was seen climbing onto an Indian Air Force MiG-23UM aircraft displayed on the campus, while another showed around 10 students standing atop a military tank installed at the university.

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The allegations have not been independently verified. Other videos from the campus showed broken window panes, damaged flower pots and parts of a university building on fire. Some shops on the campus were also allegedly vandalised during the unrest.

According to police, the protests began near the university’s girls’ hostel around 1 am.