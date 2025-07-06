LPU revamps nutrition, dietetics courses to align with global health careers

In an era where every social media feed is filled with health hacks and nutrition influencers, the world is in urgent need of credible, science-backed nutritionists who can rise above the noise.

Recognising this critical demand, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has comprehensively reimagined its BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics programme, aligning it with global health trends and future-focused career paths.

The revamped programme offers a cutting-edge blend of classroom learning and immersive real-world training, covering vital areas such as human physiology, therapeutic nutrition, food science and community health. As part of the curriculum, students collaborate with hospitals, wellness start-ups, fitness companies and public health agencies—earning academic credits while building their professional careers.

Career pathways for graduates include roles such as clinical dietitians, public health nutritionists, wellness coaches, food service managers, research associates and nutrition entrepreneurs. The programme also supports students preparing for competitive exams or pursuing higher education in dietetics, food science and public health.

“From engaging classes to hands-on experience in real wellness environments, I had the opportunity to intern at one of India’s top wellness centres,” said Mansehaj Kaur, currently working at PGI Chandigarh.