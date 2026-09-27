Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, has described the rumours being circulated on social media as “false, baseless and fabricated”, saying the misinformation is creating unnecessary confusion and disturbing the university’s peaceful environment.

In a statement issued by Registrar Monica Gulati, the university said certain “anti-social elements” were spreading misleading information and that the manner in which the rumours were being circulated appeared to be a deliberate attempt to malign the reputation of the institute.

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The university categorically said there is no truth in the rumours currently in circulation. It urged students, parents and members of the public not to believe, circulate or amplify unverified information.

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The LPU advised students and parents to rely only on information communicated through the university’s official channels.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising Phagwara SP Major Singh, DSP Palwinder Singh and a woman police inspector besides representatives of students has been constituted to investigate the matter.

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Singla said police were also registering an FIR.