About 100 vice-chancellors of the North India will attend the ‘North Zone Vice Chancellors’ Conference 2025-26’ being organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) from December 9-10 at Lovely Professional University.

Advertisement

Vice-chancellors of Indian Universities from the states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir will be a part of the meet. Officers from the ministries in the Government of India, officers from apex bodies like UGC, AICTE, NAAC, ICAR, etc and many academia, will be speakers and session chairs in the meet.

Advertisement

“Other than approximately 100 VCs, who will attend the meet physically, as many more VCs will also attend the conference through virtual mode. The theme of the conference is ‘Integrating traditional wisdom in curriculum and research’. Gulab Chand Kataria, Punjab Governor, will be the chief guest at the inaugural function of the meet. The meet will be presided over by Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, President, AIU, and VC, CSJM University, Kanpur. Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, AIU, will convene the meet. Prof Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, vice-chancellor, Lovely Professional University, will host the meet and welcome the gathering. The special issue of the university news will be released by the chief guest in the inaugural session of the meet”, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor LPU, outlined details of the event along with the officials of AIU at a media interaction here.

Advertisement

The discussions in the conference will primarily focus on the various steps to integrate the traditional wisdom of our country in curriculum and other research activities and to address key issues involved in Embedding Indian Knowledge System (IKS) into Curricula and Faculty Development, Interdisciplinary Research Linking Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science and Technology and Futuristic Dimensions of IKS.

The two-day event will include three technical sessions. The first session will be based on ‘Interdisciplinary Research Linking Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science and Technology’, the second session will focus on ‘Embedding Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into Curricula and Faculty Development’ and the third session will be based on ‘Futuristic dimensions of IKS’. In addition to these three sessions, there will also be another session named Interface with Officers from Apex Bodies and AIU Business Session.

Advertisement

Dr Sorabh Lakhanpal, executive dean, Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, and Dr Vijendra Kumar, head, meetings division, Association of Indian Universities, are the nodal officers of this meet.