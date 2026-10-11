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Home / Jalandhar / LPU student found dead at PG in Phagwara; police probe under way

LPU student found dead at PG in Phagwara; police probe under way

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Patel, son of Siya Ram Patel, a resident of Uttar Pradesh

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:55 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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A 21-year-old student of Lovely Professional University (LPU) reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a private paying guest (PG) accommodation in the Law Gate area of Maheru, near the university, during the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Patel, son of Siya Ram Patel, a resident of Chandapur in Banaras district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the preliminary information, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at Tej PG, located in the Law Gate area under the jurisdiction of Satnampura Police Station, Phagwara.

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Preliminary reports suggested that the student had reportedly been experiencing depression due to personal issues. However, the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the police.

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The body has been kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Phagwara, for further legal formalities. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

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