LPU student protest blocks Phagwara-Jalandhar highway

The student protest at Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Sunday severely disrupted traffic on the Phagwara-Jalandhar national highway, with a large number of students gathering on and around the highway and bringing vehicular movement to a halt.

The blockade caused inconvenience to commuters travelling between Phagwara and Jalandhar, with long queues of vehicles building up on the stretch and motorists being forced to take lengthy alternative routes.

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The disruption was particularly significant for long-distance travellers heading towards Jalandhar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Jammu and Kashmir. Vehicles approaching Jalandhar from the Phagwara, Phillaur, Goraya, Banga and Nawanshahr sides were affected as police and traffic personnel attempted to prevent further congestion near the protest site.

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With the main highway blocked, the police enforced diversions at multiple points to keep vehicles moving. Traffic Inspector Aman Kumar Daveshwar and other personnel reportedly diverted vehicles travelling towards Jalandhar from the Phillaur side through the Phillaur-Nakodar-Jalandhar route.

Similarly, traffic approaching Jalandhar from Phagwara was diverted through the Phagwara-Jandiala-Jalandhar route. The alternative route was used to bypass the area affected by the protest and reduce the pressure of vehicles accumulating on the main highway. Motorists unfamiliar with the local road network faced additional difficulties in finding suitable alternative routes.

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Traffic coming from the Banga and Nawanshahr side was also diverted towards link roads. The diversions resulted in increased traffic on several smaller connecting roads, while motorists had to negotiate routes that were not normally used for such heavy traffic volumes.

Commuters travelling from Ludhiana, Phillaur and Goraya towards Jalandhar were among those facing delays as the main highway remained affected.

The disruption had particular implications for motorists travelling beyond Jalandhar towards Amritsar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Jammu and Kashmir as the Phagwara-Jalandhar corridor is an important link for traffic moving from central Punjab towards these destinations.

Police and traffic officials remained deployed in the area to manage the situation and facilitate the traffic movement. Officers were seen regulating vehicles at diversion points and attempting to prevent the congestion from spreading to adjoining roads.

The prolonged disruption underscored the wider impact of the protest beyond the university campus, as a student agitation over allegations concerning a female student resulted in substantial interruption to one of the region's important road corridors. While the protest remained focused on demands concerning the university and the police investigation, commuters unrelated to the dispute were left facing delays and route changes.