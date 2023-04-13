LPU students bag 21 medals

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 12

Lovely Professional University (LPU) students have once again proven their mettle by winning 21 medals, including three gold, four silver, nine bronze, and five excellence awards, at the global ‘GO48 International Challenge’ for the third consecutive year. The students who participated in the competition were from the departments of multimedia, animation and graphics at the school of design (III) of Lovely Professional University.

The annual challenge was held to celebrate the creative skills of the global community with competitions in graphics, animation, motion graphics, film making, photography, gaming, and UI/UX. The competition was fierce, with participants from top countries and institutions, including Russia, Taiwan, NID, IIM, and MIT. The competitions were held for students, artists, designers, faculty, professionals, and industry experts alike, and were to be finished in 48 minutes/48 hours. The challenge is launched on international animation day every year with a motto of blending art and technology by making available invaluable knowledge and information. Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, the Chancellor of LPU, congratulated the hardworking students for bringing laurels to the university, their parents, and themselves.

Mittal said, “It is indeed good to note that our students have excelled with a hat-trick win on the global platform. I am proud of them that they have dominated multiple positions and made it to the top of the medal tally. “Noteworthy, the jury panellists have also worked on the best design, education, and management positions, and are active contributors in the aim to provide global exposure to every student in the world. One of the gold medal winning second-year students from LPU’s School of Multimedia, Vivek Goel, shared that the competitions were both amazing and enthralling. LPU mentors had trained them for all of the varied aspects related to the competitive domains, which helped them excel in the challenge.