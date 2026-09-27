LPU students continue protest, vandalise vehicles

Amid allegations, denials, rumours and a prolonged standoff between students and the university administration, unrest at Lovely Professional University (LPU) remained unresolved till late Sunday night. Students again expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation into allegations that a girl student from the GH3 hostel was sexually assaulted on the campus.

The LPU authorities maintained that the unrest was triggered by rumours that were being blown out of proportion to malign the institution. Police officials also said investigations so far had not revealed any evidence supporting claims circulating among students, adding that CCTV footage was still being examined.

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After the Kapurthala police registered an FIR against an unidentified person under Section 64 (rape) of the BNS on Sunday morning, the campus remained relatively calm for a few hours. However, tensions resurfaced by evening as protesting students allegedly vandalised a gate and later set a police vehicle on fire. The FIR, registered at the Satnampura police station, was based on a complaint submitted by hostel residents who demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged incident.

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Students resumed protests in the evening, insisting that the probe had failed to address their concerns. “We are not satisfied with the police investigation. We want the Chancellor to meet us and ensure accountability in this case,” said a protesting student.

As the situation escalated, police vehicles on the campus were allegedly vandalised and a police jeep was set ablaze. Videos circulating on social media showed damage to police vehicles and scenes from the campus following the incident.

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Some students alleged that outsiders had infiltrated the protests on Saturday night and were responsible for violence and vandalism.

“Outsiders entered the campus and indulged in hooliganism and arson. Property was damaged and items were taken away from shops in the campus mall. We only want justice in the alleged sexual assault case,” a student claimed.

Videos shared online purportedly showed individuals with covered faces carrying away goods from a campus shopping complex. In another video, a person allegedly boasted of taking a gaming console from the premises. The police said these allegations were also being examined.

Why students remain angry

Students have repeatedly alleged that the police used force to disperse protesters. Police officials have denied these allegations. The protesters, including hostel residents, who filed the complaint, have maintained that they are dissatisfied with the pace and findings of the investigation.

They alleged that force was used late on Saturday night and attempts were again made on Sunday evening to disperse demonstrators. Police officials rejected these claims.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said the situation stemmed largely from distrust between students and the university administration.

“Despite sharing details of the investigation with students, many remain dissatisfied. They are repeatedly raising older concerns and grievances. We have appealed to them to cooperate with the ongoing probe,” he said.

What FIR says

According to the FIR, the alleged incident took place on September 23. Registered at 10.17 am on September 27, the case names an unidentified person accused of raping a girl in the GH3 hostel.

The complaint, submitted by hostel students, alleges that no action had been taken in the matter and demands identification and punishment of the accused. It also calls for stronger safety measures for female students on the campus.

However, the identity of the alleged victim remains unknown. The university authorities have released a video of Room No. 504 in the GH3 hostel, claiming that no such incident occurred there in the past two months. Girls residing in the room stated in the video that they were safe and urged people to stop harassing them and spreading rumours.