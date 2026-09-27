LPU students on rampage, Jalandhar-Phagwara highway blocked over unverified rape report

A day after angry protests by students of Chitkara University in Rajpura, unverified reports of the alleged rape of a girl student by an outsider sparked violence and unrest at Lovely Professional University around 2 am on Sunday.

The protest started near the girls' hostel, after which students went on a rampage, damaging property, smashing window panes, pelting bricks and flower pots, and even setting parts of buildings inside the campus on fire. The situation went out of control, with the university's internal private security personnel appearing helpless. The protesting students reached the gates, damaged campus signages and then staged a protest on the National Highway around 4 am.

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The National Highway between Phagwara and Jalandhar has been blocked, and heavy security has been deployed by the Kapurthala police to prevent further arson inside the campus and damage to property.

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Students took to social media, posting videos of the chaos and venting their anger against the LPU administration. Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora also reached the spot.

He said, "A viral message about an unverified incident of rape of a student has led to unrest among students against the LPU administration. So far, we have found no substantiating evidence to corroborate the incident, and no complaint has been received by us. The students have caused heavy damage to university property. They have currently laid siege to the NH. I am at the spot. We are trying to talk to the students and pacify them. The situation has started to come under control. We expect things to get settled in some time."