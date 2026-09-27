Fresh violence at LPU: Police jeep torched, vehicles damaged amid students' protest

A fresh protest by students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara turned violent on Sunday evening as clashes broke out between protesters and police, with stones being pelted at personnel, vehicles damaged and more than a dozen people, including policemen, injured.

The situation — which reportedly took place around 8 pm — turned tense after police switched off lights in the surrounding areas as a precaution amid concerns over possible attacks on personnel and others. Despite the reduced visibility, protesters allegedly continued to pelt stones, targeting visible lights and mobile-phone flashes.

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The situation deteriorated when police personnel tried to prevent the protesters from resorting to violence. According to the police, the protesters subsequently started indiscriminately pelting stones at the force, following which the police used mild force to disperse the gathering and restore order.

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During the confrontation, a police jeep was allegedly set on fire, while three other police vehicles suffered extensive damage. More than a dozen people, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes. The injured were taken for medical attention. Details of their exact number and condition were not immediately available.

Phagwara SP Major Singh, DSP Palwinder Singh and SDM Navjot Sharma remained at the spot as the police and civil administration tried to bring the situation under control.

The protesting students, meanwhile, said they were dissatisfied with the police investigation into the matter and raised concerns over its handling. They continued to seek what they described as a satisfactory explanation from the authorities.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said the situation escalated after students allegedly started indiscriminately pelting stones at police personnel and set a police jeep on fire.

He said the police had made efforts to maintain transparency in the investigation and shared relevant material, including CCTV footage, with the students. Despite this, he said, there remained a deep mistrust among sections of the students towards the university administration.

The SSP said the police had tried to address the concerns raised by the protesters, but the situation remained difficult to pacify.

The authorities are now assessing the extent of the damage and injuries and investigating the circumstances that led to the clashes. Details regarding arrests and possible legal action were awaited.