LPU students to take part in fashion show

Phagwara, May 22
Twenty-two students from the School of Fashion Design at Lovely Professional University (LPU) are going to participate in the three-day ‘Delhi Times Fashion Week (DTFW)’, commencing on May 26 in New Delhi. This is one of the oldest and most prestigious events in the fashion industry where top designers from India and abroad showcase their latest creations. LPU students are specifically invited to showcase their sustainable designs at the event.
LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal shared: “We are proud that our fashion designers will present their self-created ensembles in Delhi along with other top designers from across the country and globe.” Dr
LPU students are participating in this prestigious show for the third time this year. Later on, they will also participate in Chandigarh Times Fashion Week for a full show in September, for the first time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26