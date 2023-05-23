LPU students to take part in fashion show

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 22

Twenty-two students from the School of Fashion Design at Lovely Professional University (LPU) are going to participate in the three-day ‘Delhi Times Fashion Week (DTFW)’, commencing on May 26 in New Delhi. This is one of the oldest and most prestigious events in the fashion industry where top designers from India and abroad showcase their latest creations. LPU students are specifically invited to showcase their sustainable designs at the event.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal shared: “We are proud that our fashion designers will present their self-created ensembles in Delhi along with other top designers from across the country and globe.” Dr

LPU students are participating in this prestigious show for the third time this year. Later on, they will also participate in Chandigarh Times Fashion Week for a full show in September, for the first time.