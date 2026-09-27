LPU suspends classes for 10 days, postpones mid-term exams amid unrest

Classes have been suspended for 10 days at Lovely Professional University (LPU) as the situation remained tense amid a continuing standoff between protesting students and the police and university administration.

After renewed arson and stone-pelting on the LPU campus this evening, a building was reportedly set on fire. A viral video showed a building engulfed in flames, with students referring to it as the “CS block”.

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The video also showed students attempting to disperse as police personnel resorted to a lathicharge. Tear gas shells were also reportedly fired at protesters.

Meanwhile, as thousands of students continued their protest over allegations of rape of an LPU student, panicked students staying in hostels reportedly began packing their bags to leave amid prolonged vandalism, unrest and confusion on the campus. The unrest has continued for more than 20 hours.

Late on Sunday night, the LPU administration issued a communication stating that, “to ensure the safety and well-being of all students”, regular classes would remain suspended for 10 days with effect from September 28.

The administration also announced that the mid-term examinations had been postponed until further notice. A revised examination schedule would be communicated separately through the university’s UMS portal.

Students were advised to travel to their hometowns during the 10-day period in consultation with their parents or guardians, if they wished to do so.

Those who chose to stay back were advised to remain inside their hostels or places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest “in the interest of their own safety”.

The administration also appealed to students to remain calm, follow official instructions and stay connected for further updates.

Earlier in the evening, a police jeep was set on fire and other police vehicles were vandalised amid continuing student protests on the LPU campus following allegations of rape of a hostel student three days ago.

Students have expressed dissatisfaction with the action taken so far in the alleged rape case. The LPU administration, however, has repeatedly described the alleged incident as a rumour and denied its occurrence.

The university urged students to remain calm, follow official instructions and stay connected through UMS for further updates.