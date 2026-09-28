Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday said even the highest officials would not be spared and a scientific probe would be conducted into the incidents of arson and vandalism at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar.

Yadav made the remarks during his visit to the university, where he stayed on the premises for about half an hour.

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The visit came after directions from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for a stringent probe into the arson and vandalism following allegations of a sexual assault at the university.

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Later, while speaking to the media, the DGP said, “Police is carrying out a detailed investigation into the incident which took place at LPU. After open discussions we were able to solve the incidents yesterday. An FIR was also registered and a high-level SIT has also been constituted which is carrying out a detailed probe.

“Grievances against the administration, like lack of female staff at the hostel, among other issues, were also heard. We acted like a bridge and resolved those issues.”

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On the vandalism and arson reported on the night of September 26 and on September 27, the DGP added, “There was an unfortunate incident last night, wherein some elements tried to create tensions. Stones were pelted on police vehicles. Yet, deeming them our children, despite provocation the police displayed extraordinary restraint and the issue was sorted.

“Technical and forensic analysis is also being carried out in incidents of vandalism, those who took law and order in their hand won't be spared.”

The DGP further added, “I also request everyone not to pay heed to unfounded rumours, many of which are circulating. A threadbare probe is being carried out. No one will be spared.”

Speaking about the status of the investigation, ADGP Intelligence Praveen Sinha said, “A detailed probe is being carried out. The victim of the incident hasn't been identified so far. The students haven't been able to provide us a name so far. All aspects are being investigated.”

He said forensic analysis of claims and videos regarding vandalism on the campus by outsiders was also being carried out.

The ongoing vandalism and arson on the campus of Lovely Professional University since Saturday night came to a stop in the wee hours of Sunday. However, fresh violence broke out on Sunday evening, when students vandalised and set ablaze some police vehicles.

Later, the administration and police pacified students and lifted the blockade from the NH-44 national highway, after which normal traffic was resumed on the highway.

The students’ angst had been triggered by allegations of sexual assault concerning a girl inmate of a hostel on the premises.

After the authorities suspended classes for the next 10 days, a steady stream of students left the campus on Monday, as parents also queued up to take their wards back home.