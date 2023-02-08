LPU wins inter-varsity youth fest

Phagwara, February 7
Lovely Professional University (LPU) has won the overall first runners-up trophy for the Association of Indian Universities’ (AIU’s) North Zone Inter-University Youth Fest-2023. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur presented the students with the trophy. The occasion was the five-day 36th inter-university fest ‘Antarnaad’ held at the University of Jammu.
LPU was also declared the overall champion in literary events and first runners-up in the events for music, cultural procession, theatre, dance and fine arts competitions. Hundreds of students from 18 universities of the zone in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir competed in 28 categories. LPU students bagged seven gold medals, 13 silver and five bronze in different events.
Congratulating the winners, LPU pro-chancellor Rashmi Mittal wished the students success in their future endeavours.
