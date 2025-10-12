LPU’s ‘One India 2025’ fest celebrates unity in diversity with cultural grandeur

Lovely Professional University’s annual mega cultural fest, “One India 2025”, concluded with grandeur and vibrant celebrations, drawing over 35,000 students to celebrate the spirit of unity in diversity. This year’s theme, “Gatha-e-Bharat: Narratives of Monuments and History,” paid tribute to India’s timeless stories, architectural marvels and rich cultural heritage.

Spanning two days, the university campus transformed into a miniature India, with students representing the traditions, art forms and lifestyles of 28 states and 8 union territories. Thematic stalls were set up, each depicting a region’s cultural identity through traditional handicrafts, handmade souvenirs, folk art, and authentic regional cuisines. Visitors experienced a sensory journey across the country — from the spicy flavours of the South to the crafts and dishes of the Northern hills.

The fest’s grand finale featured the One World Dance Concert and ‘Jhoomo Re – One India Dance Concert’, where students showcased a fusion of traditional and contemporary dance forms. Performances from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi highlighted India’s diverse cultural landscape, earning thunderous applause.

The One India Fashion Show added a glamorous touch, with students walking the ramp in ensembles inspired by traditional attire from various states. The runway burst into a spectacle of colours, patterns, and designs — blending India’s ancient heritage with modern aesthetics and storytelling through fashion.

In addition to cultural showcases, “One India 2025” served as a platform for entrepreneurial innovation under LPU’s Edu-Revolution initiative. Students turned the fest into a thriving commercial hub by setting up business stalls that generated significant revenue. Offerings ranged from handmade jewellery, floral bouquets, and candles to regional delicacies like Arunachal Pradesh’s pickles, Bihar’s Chhath Puja sweets, Kashmiri dry fruits and stoles, and popular street foods including ghewar, shardai, panipuri, and chat papri.

The event highlighted LPU’s focus on experiential learning, with students managing all aspects — from ideation and planning to execution — with complete dedication. Their success underscored how creativity, leadership, and entrepreneurship flourish when learners are empowered.

The celebration culminated in the prize distribution ceremony. Team Maharashtra (School of Chemical Engineering & Physical Sciences) was declared the overall winner of One India 2025. The first runner-up position was shared by Team Andhra Pradesh (Mittal School of Business) and Team Odisha (Centre for Distance & Online Education). The second runner-up award went jointly to Team Tamil Nadu (School of Polytechnic), Team Karnataka (School of Allied Medical Sciences), Team Himachal Pradesh (School of Civil Engineering), and Team Ladakh (School of Computer Science & Engineering).

“One India 2025” once again reinforced LPU’s vision of nurturing global citizens rooted in Indian values, proving that when cultures unite, creativity and innovation thrive in their most vibrant forms.