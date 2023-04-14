LS bypoll: 3 candidates file nomination papers

Jalandhar, April 13
As many as four nominations were submitted on the first day for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled to be held on May 10.
Congress’ Karamjit Kaur presented her nomination papers to District Election Officer Jaspreet Singh here. Peoples Party of India (Democratic) candidates Maninder Singh and Rachna Devi also filed their papers. The DEO said detailed information about the candidates can be obtained from EC’s ‘Know Your Candidate’ app.
