LS bypoll: Cong leader hits campaign trail in Nakodar

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 10

Congress leader Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary on Friday began her election campaign in Nakodar assembly constituency by addressing public meetings in Nakodar and Nurmahal towns and several villages. Accompanied by Amritsar Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla and the party’s Nakodar constituency in-charge Navjot Singh Dahiya, she visited Chuheki, Uppal Jagir, Kot Badal Khan, Sangowal, Thammanwal, Bilga, Pharwala and Dona villages.

The Congress leaders appealed to the people to come out in large numbers and elect Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary as the next Member of Parliament from Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. The people present assured the leaders that they will ensure Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary’s victory in the upcoming

Lok Sabha bypoll by a handsome margin. Party leaders and local residents paid tributes to Chaudhary Santokh Singh by observing silence for a minute. Congress Nurmahal Block president Baljit Singh Johal, Nakodar Market Committee chairman Jasbir Singh Uppal, Nurmahal Market Committee chairman Charan Singh Rajowal, Bilga Market Committee chairman Gurdeep Singh Deepa Thammanwal, Nurmahal Nagar Council president Hardeep Kaur, Zila Parishad members Amarjit Singh Pharwala and Mukhtiyar Singh Hayer, Truck Union Punjab president Happy Sandhu and Bilga Nagar Council vice-president Parminder Singh Pamma were among those present.