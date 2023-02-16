LSD vaccination drive begins

Hoshiarpur, February 15
The Hoshiarpur Animal Husbandry Department today started a vaccination campaign against lumpy skin disease
The department is planning to vaccinate all the cattle above three months of age.
The campaign will last 60 days. The department has procured 1,50,000 goat pox vaccines for the campaign.
