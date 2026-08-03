Lt Gen Amit Kabthiyal inspects Kapurthala Sainik School, calls for urgent repairs

Lieutenant General Amit Kabthiyal, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 11 Corps, on Monday inspected Sainik School, Kapurthala, and said its historic main building requires urgent restoration.

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The visit began with Lt Gen Kabthiyal paying floral tributes to martyrs at the school's Smriti Sthal, followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour by NCC cadets. The school's acclaimed band also performed, drawing appreciation from the GOC, who commended the cadets for their discipline, drill and musical skills.

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Principal Group Captain I Manoj Menon briefed the GOC on the school's administration, infrastructure projects, NDA preparation and academic initiatives aimed at achieving overall excellence.

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Interacting with the cadets, Lt Gen Kabthiyal enquired about their studies and career aspirations. Impressed by their enthusiasm, he encouraged more students to strive for admission to the National Defence Academy (NDA).

During his inspection of the school, the GOC observed that the heritage building had deteriorated with age and required immediate maintenance and restoration. He also visited the hostels to review the ongoing repair work and undertook a windshield tour of the campus to assess the cadets' education and training facilities.

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Lt Gen Kabthiyal was accompanied by Major General P.K. Singh, SM, Chief of Staff, 11 Corps, and Chairman of the Local Board of Administration; Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal (IAS); Brigadier Punarpreet Singh Mann, VSM, SM, Commander, 58 Armoured Brigade; and other dignitaries.