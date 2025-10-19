DT
Ludhiana clinch Punjab U-15 women's cricket title, Hoshiarpur finish runner-up

Ludhiana clinch Punjab U-15 women’s cricket title, Hoshiarpur finish runner-up

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:30 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Former MP Avinash Rai Khanna with the winning team.
Ludhiana emerged victorious in the Punjab Cricket Association’s Inter-District Under-15 Women’s Cricket Tournament, defeating Hoshiarpur in the final held at Hoshiarpur. Hoshiarpur secured the runner-up position, bringing pride to the district.

According to HDCA Secretary Dr Raman Ghai, Hoshiarpur batted first and posted 75 runs for 9 wickets in 35 overs. Key contributions came from Bhumika Sharma (20), Ananya Thakur (17), and Dhruvika Seth and Kashvi Rana (12 each). In response, Ludhiana comfortably chased the target in 22.2 overs, scoring 76 runs for 2 wickets to win the championship.

Former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, the chief guest, presented a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy to Ludhiana, while Hoshiarpur received Rs 50,000 and a trophy. Khanna lauded the determination of the young players and encouraged them to strive harder to represent Punjab and India in the future.

The event was attended by HDCA President Dr Daljit Khela, Tournament Committee Chairman Dr Pankaj Shiv, and other officials. HDCA representatives also presented a memento to Khanna. Members of the PCA Women’s Selection Committee—Chairperson Rajwinder Kaur and members Gurdeep Minhas, Rajni Bhalla, Anjuman Bassi, and Surinder Kaur—were present during the final. Coaches and local sports officials including Davinder Kaur, Davinder Kalyan, Nikita Kumari, Daljit Singh, and Dinesh Sharma congratulated the Hoshiarpur team on their strong performance and encouraged them to continue their hard work.

