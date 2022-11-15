Ludhiana college lifts PU youth fest trophy

Hoshiarpur, November 14

Leaving behind a trail of memories, the four-day 63rd Panjab University Inter Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival, organised at Swami Premanand Mahavidyalaya, Mukerian, concluded last night. Nearly 3,000 students from 190 colleges participated in various cultural, fine arts and heritage items.

Ramgarhia College, Ludhiana, won the overall inter-zonal trophy. Dasmesh Girls College, Badal, bagged the first runners-up trophy and Government College for Girls, Sector 11, Chandigarh, bagged the second- runners-up trophy.

Director, Youth Welfare (Panjab University), Dr Rohit Kumar lauded the winning teams and the host college. The coordinator of the entire event, Dr Pushpinder Kumari and co-coordinator Associate Professor Vikram Singh expressed gratitude to Panjab University Vice-chancellor Dr Raj Kumar, Director Dr Rohit Sharma and Deputy Director Tejinder Pal Singh.

The students performed giddha on the concluding day of the event, where Government College for Girls Sector 11, Chandigarh, won the first position.