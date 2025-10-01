Ludhiana man booked in dowry harassment case

A case of dowry harassment and financial exploitation has been formally registered against a Ludhiana resident after allegations levelled by his wife were found to be substantiated during police investigation.

According to police reports, the complainant, Mandeep Kaur, wife of Jaswinder Singh and daughter of Bhajan Singh, resident of Harbanspur under the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi Police Station, had submitted an application and the matter was subsequently pursued.

In her complaint, Mandeep Kaur accused her husband, Jaswinder Singh, a resident of village Mehrban, of repeatedly demanding dowry and misappropriating money. Following an inquiry, the Rawalpindi Police Station confirmed the allegations.

On the basis of the findings, the case was registered against Jaswinder Singh for demanding dowry and misusing funds, under applicable sections of law. Police sources confirmed that now the case has been entered into official records for further legal proceedings.

This development highlights yet another instance of dowry-related harassment, an issue that continues to affect families across Punjab despite stringent laws and awareness campaigns. Authorities stated that further action will follow as per due legal process once the investigation

progresses.