Ludhiana resident nabbed with 7K intoxicating tablets, SUV seized

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 9

The CIA staff of the city police have arrested a person and recovered 7,000 intoxicating tablets from his possession. The police also seized an SUV bearing registration number PB10CZ0073 from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Minkle Arora (31), alias Ladla, a resident of Haibowal Kalan in Ludhiana.

Officials said a police team was carrying out checking near GNA Chowk, Cantt road. They saw an Innova SUV coming from the Phagwara side. They signalled the driver to stop the vehicle for checking. The driver tried to escape after alighting from the vehicle, following which the police got hold of him. During checking, the police recovered 7,000 intoxicating tablets from the vehicle.

The police said Minkle was a habitual offender as a case under the NDPS Act was already registered against him in Moga. “A fresh case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Cantt police station,” they said.