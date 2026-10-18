Luggage lockers at Phagwara rly station

Passengers at the Phagwara railway station can now leave their luggage in secure digital lockers instead of carrying it around while waiting for trains or stepping out of the station for a while.

The Ferozepur railway division launched the facility on October 16 to make travel more convenient and improve passenger amenities at the station.

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Passengers can book a locker for a specific duration with charges based on the period of use. To access the facility, they need to enter their mobile number on the locker panel and receive a one-time password (OTP). They can then select a locker, scan a QR code and pay online.

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The facility is expected to benefit passengers who have long waiting periods between trains or need to leave the station temporarily but want to keep their belongings safe.

According to officials, the initiative is part of the railway division’s efforts to provide passengers with safer and more convenient facilities at stations.