Lung cancer most prevalent worldwide, experts warn of high mortality rates

Lung cancer has emerged as the most prevalent cancer globally, raising significant concerns among health experts.

According to the latest global data, nearly 2.4 million new cases were diagnosed in 2022, making it the leading cancer in terms of both incidence and mortality. Countries such as China, the United States, Japan and India are among the top four nations with the highest number of cases.

Alarmingly, India is also listed as one of the countries with the highest number of lung cancer-related deaths.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, Dr Sonal, Consultant in Pulmonary Medicine at Livasa Hospital, stated, “One in five cancer-related deaths is attributed to lung cancer. It is one of the deadliest cancers, with smoking being the primary cause, responsible for nearly 80 per cent of all cases.” Dr Sonal explained that lung cancer typically originates in the lungs, often in the cells lining the air passages, and can spread aggressively if not detected in its early stages.

Addressing the signs and symptoms, Dr Kritarth, Consultant in Pulmonary Medicine, explained that lung cancer often presents as a persistent cough, chest pain, difficulty breathing, or coughing up blood. However, the real challenge, according to him, is that the disease often remains silent in its early stages. “By the time symptoms appear, the cancer has usually advanced, significantly reducing the chances of successful treatment,” he added.

Both experts stressed the importance of early detection through regular screenings. Dr Kritarth emphasised that detecting lung cancer in its early stages and initiating timely treatment can notably improve the five-year survival rate. “Screening is a vital preventive step and plays a crucial role in saving lives,” he asserted.

Dr Sonal also highlighted the challenge of limited access to lung cancer screening in many parts of the world, including India. “This lack of availability is a major barrier in the fight against lung cancer. Governments and health institutions must collaborate to make screening and early diagnostic facilities more accessible,” she urged.

Experts also noted that, besides smoking, air pollution, exposure to toxic chemicals, and genetic factors contribute to the rising incidence of lung cancer. With increasing urbanisation and pollution, risk factors are escalating, making it even more urgent to raise awareness about prevention.