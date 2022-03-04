Lungs of the city

The pace of development in urban areas in recent decades has led to squeezing of open spaces. While a major part of the old, congested city is devoid of any park, many new colonies developed illegally by private builders too have come up without parks.

A gumshoe-shaped house set up for kids in Joy Land Park.

Landscaping makes the park developed by Model Town North Welfare Society look attractive.

A child crosses Burma Bridge in Joy Land Park.

A view of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park in the city.

However, the colonies developed by PUDA, especially two Urban Estates and Chhoti Baradari locality, have huge and best developed parks. The scheme areas developed by the Jalandhar Improvement Trust — New Jawahar Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Master Tara Singh Nagar — also have well-maintained public parks.

Among the old areas of the city, the posh Model Town boasts of properly landscaped parks. The two main parks here — Shivani Park and Niku Park — have designer walking alleys, fountains, manicured bushes, well-developed flower beds, furniture, a music, etc. The local administration has recently spent Rs 19 lakh on the 4.5-acre Niku Park and installed new amusement facilities. The new wall paintings are an added attraction in the park.

Women exercise in the open gym at Jawahar Park in Jalandhar Cantonment.

A selfie-point along the boundary of Shivani Park in Jalandhar.

One of the most well-maintained parks of the city, Shivani Park, has double walking track — one in concrete & the other a soft one

A joy ride at Niku Park in Model Town

Falling along the congested old city area, Burlton Park has a walking path where people like to stroll.

Among other old, big parks of the city is Company Bagh along the MC office and Burlton Park near DAV College. Burlton Park also has a cricket pitch, a hockey stadium and other facilities where all district-level players meet for a practice, but maintenance remains a big issue as they are directly under the MC unlike other parks, which have a lot of involvement of the residents’ welfare societies.

Clearly, the residents of the Cantonment are blessed with relatively better and good-looking parks. The Jawahar Park and the Joyland Park, with the facilities of good rides, are among the two parks of Cantonment, which get a good footfall of families of Army personnel.

#Environment