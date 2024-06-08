Tribune News Service

Jalandhar:Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College performed splendidly in Guru Nanak Dev University exams of MSc Chemistry Semester III. Principal Jaspal Singh said Saloni Gupta and Sandeep Singh bagged the first and fourth positions by scoring 353 and 338 marks out of 400, respectively. President of college governing council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success. Dr Navjot Kaur, Dr Geetanjli Kaushal, Dr Vikas Kumar, Dr Harshveer Arora and Dr Harjinder Kaur were present on the occasion.

PCM SD College for Women

The Eco Club of PCM SD College for Women organised a tree plantation programme. The drive was conducted under the Environment Education Programme, following the directions issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India and the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology. Saplings were planted across the college campus. The initiative not only aimed at enhancing the campus's green cover but also served as a hands-on educational experience for students. They were educated on proper tree planting techniques and the long-term care required to ensure healthy growth of the saplings. The activity highlighted the ecological benefits of trees, such as improving air quality, providing habitat for wildlife and contributing to the overall well-being of the environment. Principal Pooja Prashar applauded the efforts of the Eco Club, emphasising the importance of students' involvement in such activities to foster a sense of responsibility towards nature.

Apeejay College of Fine Arts

Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, fondly remembered the founder-chairman of Apeejay Education Dr Stya Paul on his 14th death anniversary. The music department of the college recited Dr Paul's favourite bhajans and paid a melodious tribute to the visionary, educationist, freedom-fighter and philanthropist. Apeejay Education Chairman Sushma Paul Berlia shed light on the life of Dr Paul. Principal Neerja Dhingra averred that Dr Paul's vision remained the guiding force for Apeejay and everyone drew inspiration from his exemplary dedication. Department of English Head Sunit Kaur fondly remembered the times when Dr Paul used to visit the institution and spread warmth around.

DAV College

Amritsar: The botany department of DAV College, Amritsar, conducted a slogan-writing competition on World Environment Day. The aim of the activity was to create awareness about climate change, the threat posed to earth by human activities and to encourage student to take action. Principal Amardeep Gupta said there was only one earth and human activities made it difficult for the earth to survive. He said students were the future and needed to stand up for the earth. Prof Rajni Bala requested students to follow 3Rs — Reuse, Reduce and Recycle — to save the planet.

Spring Dale Senior School

Students of Spring Dale Senior School achieved exceptional results in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination (NEET). Ajitesh Singh scored 700 marks out of 720, Sargun Kaur secured 679 marks, other students, including Sargun Kaur Vohra, Dwideh Mahajan, Kanak Trikha and Sidakroop Kaur did well, too. Congratulating the students and their families, chairman of Spring Dale Educational Society Sahiljit Singh Sandhu said the successful result underscored the efficacy of the teaching methods employed at the school. It also reflected the hard work of students and the staff.

Stalwarts World School

Pushkar from Stalwarts World School achieved the third rank in Amritsar in the NEET exam. Three Class XII students from the school qualified the exam this year. Among them, Pushkar secured the third spot in Amritsar, while Dishant and Barisha also scored commendable marks. Their achievements brought pride to their parents and the school community. Aspiring to serve in the medical field, these students aimed to make a positive impact. Principal Manisha Dhanuka congratulated the students and their parents on the accomplishment.

Global Group of Institutes

Global Group of Institutes, NAAC A+ accredited autonomous status institute, organised regular placement drives and invited reputed national and multinational companies. In the placement drives a number of students were selected by companies such as Wipro and CIE Automotive India Ltd. Wipro selected nine students from MBA — Jasmeet Kaur, MD Fareed Sahir, Simranjit, Shivani Manhas, Akshita Sharma, Syed Anwar, Akanksha Shrivastava, Ekta Jaiswal and Sneha Singh Rajput. CIE Automotive Group of Spain selected ten students. Vice-Chairman Akashdeep Singh Chandi congratulated the selected students and appreciated the hard work put in by the faculty and Training and Placement Cell.

Ashok Vatika Public School

Ashok Vatika Public School celebrated World Environment Day. The day is celebrated on June 5 each year and reminds us of the importance of conserving the environment. Faculty members planted saplings to send the message of preserving the environment in their efforts to fight global warming. Principal Anchal Mahajan highlighted the importance of growing plants and termed the day as the most one. She emphasised the need to plant more native trees to restore the planet’s health.

