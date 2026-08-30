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Home / Jalandhar / Lyallpur Khalsa College celebrates National Sports Day

Lyallpur Khalsa College celebrates National Sports Day

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:36 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The CRPF team and Lyallpur Khalsa College players during a match in Jalandhar on Saturday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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Lyallpur Khalsa College celebrated National Sports Day on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

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The event was organised by the Department of Physical Education & Sports. The chief guest on the occasion was Sandeep Singh Ghuman, an international hockey player who is working as a manager at Punjab and Sind Bank, Jalandhar. He was welcomed by Principal Rashpal Singh Sandhu, Prof Simranjit Singh Bains (Dean, Sports), and members of the Sports Committee.

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The principal, in his address, highlighted Lyallpur Khalsa College’s excellent contribution to the field of sports, its rich legacy in international sports, and the institution’s commitment to providing world-class facilities to budding sportspersons. He encouraged students to draw inspiration from the life and achievements of Major Dhyan Chand.

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After paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, coach Sarabjit Singh Happy, who was the guest of honour, was recognised for his immense contribution to athletics. A friendly hockey match between the CRPF, Jalandhar, and LKC teams was also played.

Addressing the gathering, Ghuman motivated the students to put in sincere efforts to excel at the national and international levels. He appreciated the facilities provided by the college and urged the youngsters to make use of them and participate in sports with honesty, commitment and true sportsmanship. He also appealed to the youth to stay away from the drug menace.

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In the concluding session, Bains recalled incidents from the life of Major Dhyan Chand and inspired young sportspersons to follow in his footsteps.

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