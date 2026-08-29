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Home / Jalandhar / Lyallpur Khalsa College vs CRPF on Sports Day

Lyallpur Khalsa College vs CRPF on Sports Day

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:08 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Players during a hockey practice session at Lyallpur Khalsa College.
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Lyallpur Khalsa College will host a friendly hockey match between its college team and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team at 7 am on Sports Day.

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Dean Sports and Associate Professor Dr Simranjeet Singh Bains said the college hockey team regularly trains at the institution’s AstroTurf and ground, with practice sessions held every morning and evening.

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“We are organising a match tomorrow, especially on Sports Day, to celebrate the occasion,” Dr Bains said.

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He added that hockey players at the college are provided regular opportunities to hone their skills and compete at various levels. The college conducts trials every year, attracting aspiring players who seek admission and opportunities to represent the institution.

The college currently offers 36 games and sports disciplines, providing students with opportunities to participate in a wide range of sporting activities.

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The friendly match against the CRPF team is expected to be a key attraction of this year’s Sports Day celebrations and will provide the college players with valuable competitive exposure.

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