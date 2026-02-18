DT
Home / Jalandhar / Lyallpur Khalsa College win silver in women’s hockey tourney

Lyallpur Khalsa College win silver in women’s hockey tourney

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:46 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
The hockey team of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women after winning silver medal. A Tribune photograph
The hockey team of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women delivered an impressive performance to clinch the silver medal at the Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Open Hockey Tournament held at Baba Bakala.

In a thrilling final, the Jalandhar side faced a narrow 3–1 defeat in the penalty shootout against the CRPF Delhi team. The match ended in a 0–0 draw during regulation time, leading to the decisive shootout.

College player Namneet Kaur was adjudged the Best Player of the tournament and was honored with an Activa scooter for her outstanding performance. Adding to the team’s accolades, Ribka was declared Best Full Back, while Kamalpreet Kaur received the award for Best Half Back. The college team was also awarded Rs 41,000 in cash along with the runner-up trophy.

Upon their return to Jalandhar, the team received a grand welcome from Principal Dr Sarabjit Kaur Rai, Olympian Sanjeev Kumar from Round Glass Hockey Academy, and members of the college staff.

On the occasion, Khalsa College Governing Council head Bibi Balbir Kaur congratulated the players and assured that enhanced sports facilities would be provided to further promote women’s hockey in Punjab. Principal Rai expressed her gratitude to Balbir Kaur for her continued support and acknowledged the role of hockey academy in providing a strong platform for the college players to excel.

The event was also attended by Head of the College Sports Department Parminder Kaur and Kulbir Singh, who lauded the team’s commendable achievement.

