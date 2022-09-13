Lyallpur khalsa NCC cadets honoured

Jalandhar: The girl cadets of the NCC Girls Army Wing of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus brought laurels to their alma mater by exhibiting exemplary performance at the NCC Camp held at HMV College. Hashmeet Kaur from BTech CE and Priyanka from BBA got medals for being the Best Cadets, and Anchal from CSE got the honour of leading a troop of more than 150 students during the camp. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group, congratulated the cadets for their achievements.

Investiture Ceremony organised

The investiture ceremony, marking the formation of new ‘Student cabinet’ for the academic session 2022-23, was solemnised at Sanskriti KMV School with much pomp. Chander Mohan, President, was the chief guest for the ceremony. Principal Rachna Monga conferred the badges and scarfs on the students’ council, letting young shoulders wield responsibility. They designated the School Martinet team in a dedicated event. Nishtha and Manvinder Singh of Class XII were appointed as the Head Girl and the Head Boy. Vani Kapoor, Navroop Kaur and Prabhjot Singh were appointed as the Vice-Head Girl and the Vice-Head Boy.

Suicide Prevention Day observed

The Freudian Psychological Society of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya observed the World Suicide Prevention Day. The resource-person of the event was Professor (Dr) Davinder Singh, Department of Psychology, GNDU, Amritsar. He was welcomed by Dr Ashmeen Kaur, Head of PG Department of Psychology, with a planter and a painting by the students of HMV as a token of appreciation. Professor (Dr) Davinder Singh discussed the key pointers and statistics of the global scenario of suicides as well as its ideation and indicators like verbal signs, disturbed sleep patterns, behaviour change, hopelessness, lack of interest are indicators which should not be ignored.

Dips students shine in Punjab Games

Students of schools coming under the DIPS chain have bagged 35 gold by performing well in zonal events of the Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean. Students performing well in sports will now participate in the district-level sports competitions. In the boys’ category, in the under-14, the DIPS team won in kho-kho and the 600 m race. DIPS Chain MD Tarwinder Singh, CAO Ramneek Singh, Jashan Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra wished all the students.

Wrestler qualifies for state contest

The students of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School. Gursheen Kaur U-17 (43-kg weight category), Zail Preet Singh U- 14 (480-kg weight category) and Ranjodh Singh U-19 (70-kg weight category) got the first position and qualified for State Level Sports Competition. Sumit U-17 (71-kg weight category) got the third position. Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated all the students and wished them luck for their future endeavours. Sports Incharge Ashok and Ranju were present on this occasion.

State public school Athletes excel

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, students brought laurels to school in Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean at the block-level Athletic Competition, by winning medals at different levels. In the under-14 category, Rahul and Ishmanvir Kaur got the first position in the 600-m race and Rahul also got the first position in the 100-m race while Daksh bagged the first position in long jump. Akshit Rana secured the first position in shot put and the third position in the 200-m race. Varsha made the school proud by getting the second position in the 200-m race. The President of the Group of State Public Schools, Dr Narotam Singh, Vice-President (Dr) Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl were overjoyed with the performance.

48 teams participate in The Kitchen Star

The CT Institute of Hotel Management organised “The Kitchen Star” to bring out the hidden chef among the students and professionals from different streams. A total of 48 teams were registered for the first round, which was held. The students appeared with a dish cooked from their homes, which was judged by the expert panel of chefs. All the participants came up with delicious dishes. Out of the 48 teams, 12 teams qualified for the final round. The final round was held on the same day wherein they were provided with a mystery ingredient that they were supposed to use to prepare the final dish. All the students prepared scrumptious dishes. The dishes were judged by chef Nellu Kaura, the founder of Chef Kala. TNS