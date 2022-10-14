Lyallpur Khalsa principal receives national player

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 13

A student of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Kamalpreet Kaur was a part of the Punjab Women’s Hockey Team that bagged a silver medal in the 36th National Games held in Gujarat. Kaur got a rousing welcome as she arrived in the city. College Principal Navjot Kaur, Hockey Punjab member Kulbir Singh, other college authorities and college hockey players received Kamalpreet.