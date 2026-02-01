DT
Home / Jalandhar / Madhubani, Chhau dance light up GNA's heritage series

Madhubani, Chhau dance light up GNA's heritage series

Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 12:21 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
The SPIC MACAY Club of GNA University Phagwara during the “Virasat-e-Hind” event.
GNA University’s SPIC MACAY Club celebrated India’s artistic legacy through the week-long “Virasat-e-Hind” series (February 9-20), drawing eager students, faculty, and staff.

It kicked off with a three-day Madhubani painting workshop led by artist Avdhesh Kumar, teaching Bihar’s traditional motifs and techniques. On February 14, faculty visited Shaheed Bhagat Singh Museum for a deep dive into the freedom struggle.

Students enjoyed a screening of It’s a Wonderful Life, followed by an energetic Purulia Chhau dance show. Padma Shri flautist Ronu Majumdar’s classical recital capped the event, captivating all.

Chancellor Gurdeep Singh Seehra, Pro-Chancellor Jasleen Seehra, and Vice-Chancellor Dr Hemant Sharma praised the effort, stressing culture’s role in well-rounded education. It underscored the university’s dedication to India’s heritage.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

