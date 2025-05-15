Madhvi, Sakshi PSEB Class XII toppers

Madhvi Salaria and Sakshi of Senior Secondary School for Meritorious Students, Jalandhar, have topped the district in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class XII exams that were declared this afternoon.

Madhvi has got the fifth rank in the state and Sakshi stood seventh in Punjab. A total of 25 students from Jalandhar made it to the merit list. As many as 18,926 appeared while 16,780 passed the exams. The passing percentage of the district remained 88.66 per cent. Out of 23 districts, Jalandhar remained on 17th in terms of passing percentage.

While Madhvi secured 495 marks out of 500 (99 per cent), Sakshi got 493 (98.6 per cent) in the non-medical stream.

Madhvi, daughter of a farmer belongs to Aimma Gujjran village in Pathankot, said how recent sightings of drones and continuous sounds of explosions made her aim to join the defence forces more strong. "Earlier I was flexible in my thoughts. I was thinking if in case I don't get through the NDA examination, which I have been preparing for, I would opt for some other field. But, the recent incident has invoked a different kind of resilience in me. I want to serve my country by joining the defence forces," she told The Tribune.

Madhvi said she was not expecting this result. "I had worked really hard and was expecting 95 per cent marks, but this was beyond my expectations and I am very happy," she further added.

The topper further added that it was two years of hard work where she didn't use any phone. "It was just study. In free time, we friends would talk and laugh. That is it. The hard work has paid," she said.

Daughter of a painter, Sakshi belongs to Hoshiarpur. She wants to pursue engineering in computer applications.

Apart from taking interest in academics, Sakshi's hobbies include singing and dancing as well. "I love to read as well. Psychology is also my favourite subject and I keep on looking at the psychology facts," she said.