Maha rally against Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP leaders, workers gear up for Delhi protest

Jalandhar, March 30

A day ahead of the maha rally planned by Aam Aadmi Party at Ramlila Ground in the National Capital on Sunday over the arrest of its national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, party leaders and workers in the region are all fully geared up.

Several leaders, including recently joined leader from Hoshiarpur Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Secretary Doaba Zone Rajwinder Thiara, have already reached the venue. AAP Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora said he would be leaving tomorrow morning.

“I have also arranged five buses for workers from my constituency to reach Delhi,” he said.

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann said she had sent off teams from the area, but she would not be able to make it. “I have to attend to my daughter-in-law who is expecting a child any time,” she said.

The party leaders said they had no specific directions on the number of workers to be taken along. “We have just been told to bring as many supporters as we can to make the protest look big,” said an AAP leader. The workers are going by trains, buses and even own cars.

