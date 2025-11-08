DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / ‘Mahan Kosh’ by Language Department unavailable at Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

‘Mahan Kosh’ by Language Department unavailable at Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

Tribune Health Desk
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:56 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
Surinder Kumari Kochhar, Senior Trustee of the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee, reads the Mahan Kosh at the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Library.
The recently concluded three-day Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall attracted large crowds, with book stalls emerging as one of the main highlights. Visitors flocked to explore and purchase some of the finest titles in Punjabi literature.

However, many book lovers were left disappointed as they could not find copies of the ‘Mahan Kosh’, the renowned Punjabi encyclopaedia authored by Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha and published by the Language Department.

Although the District Language Department had set up its own stall at the mela, numerous visitors who inquired about the book were informed that no copies were available. The Tribune had earlier reported a shortage of the iconic reference book, which continues to remain out of stock.

According to department sources, ‘Mahan Kosh’ has not been reprinted since 2019, when 10,000 copies were published. Prior to that, the book saw its eighth reprint in 2011, with a print run of over 5,000 copies. The 1,250-page volume is a rich source of Punjabi heritage, featuring rare maps of India and Lahore, along with historic photographs that are hard to find elsewhere.

Book enthusiasts and scholars have long demanded a reprint of the encyclopaedia, given its immense importance as a comprehensive guide to Punjabi language and culture. Another book that remained in high demand during the mela was ‘Punjab’, edited by Mohinder Singh Randhawa, which too was unavailable as it has not been reprinted for several years.

Literature lovers have expressed hope that the Language Department will soon reprint these iconic works, ensuring their continued availability for readers and researchers alike.

