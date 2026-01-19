Mahant was 'strangled' by disciple Shvani, arrested

The Goraya police have arrested Nitika Mahant, mastermind behind the murder of Shivani Mahant. The arrest marks a major development in a case that initially appeared to be an accidental death but later revealed clear signs of homicide.

DSP, Phillaur, Bharat Masih Ladhar stated that on September 5, 2025, Garo Ram, a resident of Laswara, Jammu, approached the police and reported the suspicious death of his brother Shivani Mahant (50).

According to the complaint, Shivani had lived with various groups of mahants since birth and had been residing permanently with Bhagwanti Mahant Haji since 2013. Nitika, daughter of Karnail Singh and resident of Chandralok Colony, Ludhiana, had been living with Shivani as his disciple for the past five to six years.

On September 4, 2025, Nitika informed the family on the phone that Shivani had died after slipping in the bathroom. However, when the family reached Goraya later that evening and saw the body at the Charitable Hospital in Bilga, they noticed visible marks around the neck of the deceased, raising strong suspicion.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a murder case and named Nitika along with Hardeep Singh, alias Deepa, of Lehal, Ludhiana, Jatinder Singh, alias Pappi, of Majitha Road, Amritsar, and one unidentified person. With the help of the technical cell, the police earlier arrested Hardeep Singh and Jatinder Singh.

Multiple police teams were constituted to trace the prime accused Nitika, who was eventually arrested from Amritsar. The police obtained her remand from the court. During questioning, Nitika allegedly confessed that she, along with her accomplices, strangulated Shivani using a dupatta and suffocated him with a pillow, leading to his death. She further revealed that gold ornaments belonging to the deceased were looted after the murder.

During police remand, the dupatta and pillow used in the crime were recovered. Inspector Sikander Singh stated that investigations are ongoing to trace and recover the stolen gold and to identify where it was sold.