DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Mahant was 'strangled' by disciple Shvani, arrested

Mahant was 'strangled' by disciple Shvani, arrested

Initially appeared to be an accidental death in Sept 2025

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:09 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Goraya police have arrested Nitika Mahant, mastermind behind the murder of Shivani Mahant. The arrest marks a major development in a case that initially appeared to be an accidental death but later revealed clear signs of homicide.

Advertisement

DSP, Phillaur, Bharat Masih Ladhar stated that on September 5, 2025, Garo Ram, a resident of Laswara, Jammu, approached the police and reported the suspicious death of his brother Shivani Mahant (50).

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Shivani had lived with various groups of mahants since birth and had been residing permanently with Bhagwanti Mahant Haji since 2013. Nitika, daughter of Karnail Singh and resident of Chandralok Colony, Ludhiana, had been living with Shivani as his disciple for the past five to six years.

Advertisement

On September 4, 2025, Nitika informed the family on the phone that Shivani had died after slipping in the bathroom. However, when the family reached Goraya later that evening and saw the body at the Charitable Hospital in Bilga, they noticed visible marks around the neck of the deceased, raising strong suspicion.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a murder case and named Nitika along with Hardeep Singh, alias Deepa, of Lehal, Ludhiana, Jatinder Singh, alias Pappi, of Majitha Road, Amritsar, and one unidentified person. With the help of the technical cell, the police earlier arrested Hardeep Singh and Jatinder Singh.

Advertisement

Multiple police teams were constituted to trace the prime accused Nitika, who was eventually arrested from Amritsar. The police obtained her remand from the court. During questioning, Nitika allegedly confessed that she, along with her accomplices, strangulated Shivani using a dupatta and suffocated him with a pillow, leading to his death. She further revealed that gold ornaments belonging to the deceased were looted after the murder.

During police remand, the dupatta and pillow used in the crime were recovered. Inspector Sikander Singh stated that investigations are ongoing to trace and recover the stolen gold and to identify where it was sold.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts