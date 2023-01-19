Maharashtra Governor chairs conference at private university

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 18

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today visited Lovely Professional University (LPU), where he chaired the conference on women empowerment held at Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium.

Addressing students, staff and faculty members of the university, the Governor talked about the great Indian culture, which always holds regards for the motherland and the womankind since time immemorial.

He said in India all remember woman power in the form of ‘Goddesses’.