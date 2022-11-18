Maharashtra resident makes threat call, booked

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, November 17

The city police have booked a Maharashtra resident for allegedly threatening a local resident over the phone, posing as Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa.

Amit Thakur, a resident of Hari Nagar, has stated in his complaint to the district SSP, that he had got a call on his number. The caller introduced himself as Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa, and allegedly threatened him. On the directions of the SSP, the complaint was investigated by the Economic Offenses Wing and Cyber Crime Branch of the police. The suspect has been identified as Dhara Singh Suresh Padvi, a resident of Khandbara, Maharashtra.