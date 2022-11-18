Maharashtra resident makes threat call, booked

Hoshiarpur, November 17
The city police have booked a Maharashtra resident for allegedly threatening a local resident over the phone, posing as Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa.
Amit Thakur, a resident of Hari Nagar, has stated in his complaint to the district SSP, that he had got a call on his number. The caller introduced himself as Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa, and allegedly threatened him. On the directions of the SSP, the complaint was investigated by the Economic Offenses Wing and Cyber Crime Branch of the police. The suspect has been identified as Dhara Singh Suresh Padvi, a resident of Khandbara, Maharashtra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
We will not rest till terrorism is uprooted: PM Modi at conference on counter-terrorism financing
Says only uniform, unified, zero-tolerance approach can defe...
India's first privately developed rocket set to soar on Friday
Vikram-S would be launched by the Indian Space Research Orga...
Following an argument, Mumbai man ‘pushes’ girlfriend off building’s water tank
Leaves her severely injured; held for attempt to murder
Farooq Abdullah resigns as National Conference president
The new president will be elected on December 5
Patiala District Bar Association observes 'no work day' over 'trespassing' by police
Advocate Himanshu Girdhar terms the action as illegal as it ...