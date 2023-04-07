Mahila Cong ex-chief’s son found dead in car

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

The son of former Mahila Congress president Kamaljeet Kaur Multani was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a car here today. The deceased, Satinderpal Singh Multani, had returned from Australia a few months ago.

The deceased’s mother claimed that her son had been poisoned. She alleged that her son’s friend, Lovepreet Singh, was responsible for the murder. The Division No. 7 SHO said the murder angle had not been ruled out. However, the police are yet to arrest Lovepreet.

The police were notified about the incident in the morning when the victim’s family rushed him to PIMS Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

The SHO said as per Kamaljeet’s statement, the victim left the house in a car for work yesterday. Today morning, she received a call that her son had consumed a poisonous substance.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Lovepreet Singh. Raids are being conducted to apprehend him. The SHO said the body had been sent for autopsy and further action would be taken after receiving the report.

