Mahilpur: 6 booked for assaulting cops

Tribune News Service

Mahilpur: A case has been registered by Chabbewal police against six people, including two women, for abusing and slapping police personnel at Bilaspur village on Friday. Ravi Kumar, son of Shiv Kumar, a resident of Harjiana village, told the police that he is posted as regional kanungo, Bahowal, Garhshankar. A team of comprising Manohar Lal, naib tehsildar, Mahilpur, posted as the duty magistrate, and Dharampal, BDPO, and Ravinder Singh, halka patwari, had went to take possession of a street in Bilaspur following a court order. However, the police team was attacked by Amarjeet Singh and his wife Paramjit along with Surinder, Paramjit Singh, Gona and Prabh of Bilaspur. Home guard Seema Devi and Parminder Kathiyal, a police constable, were thrashed by the accused. OC

Forest workers to hold protest

Hoshiarpur: Under the chairmanship of Pawan Kumar, circle president, a meeting of Forest Employees Union, Punjab, (Forest Division, Hoshiarpur) was held at Purani Bassi Park on Friday. Pawan Kumar said as per the decision of the state committee, forest workers of Hoshiarpur would take part in the state level protest rally to be held on May 21 at Bhoa, Pathankot, the constituency of Forest Minister Lalchand Kataruchak. He demanded regularisation of workers who have completed three years of service, payment of wages to employees by 7th of every month, increase in minimum wages etc. OC

NREGs workers voice concerns

Hoshiarpur: A delegation of MGNREGA Labour Movement, Punjab, has opposed the removal of MGNREGA mates of Hoshiarpur Block-1 and their voice being unheard by block development and panchayat officers. The delegation led by Jai Gopal Dhiman and Praveen Kaur met the Additional Deputy Commissioner on Thursday. They said honest MGNREGA mates are kept away by the Gramin Rozgar Sevaks (GRS) during the audit. He said MNREGA mate is an important part of MGNREGA Act, 2005, and GRS were giving wrong advice to the the sarpanch to keep the mates away and mark the attendance directly by taking muster roll. In this way they are encouraging corruption. Dhiman asked the district authorities to come forward to work for the implementation of all provisions of the MGNREGA Act. OC

One held with opium, heroin

Hoshiarpur: Model town police arrested an accused recovering 1 kg of opium and 200 grams of heroin from him on Friday. DSP (City) Prem Singh said a police party led by SHO set up a naka near Dingana village. A car coming from Hargarh was searched and 1-kg opium and 200-gm heroin were seized from it. The accused has been identified as Sukhchain Singh alias Mitthu, a resident of Dingana Khurd. The accused has been booked under Sections 18-61-85/21-61-85 of NDPS Act. oc

3 fresh cases of covid in district

Jalandhar: Three new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Friday, taking the tally to 78,366 cases. As many as 76,775 people have recovered from the disease in the district while the number of active cases stand at 13. No deaths were reported from Jalandhar and the deceased tally remained at 1,578. Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported one new case of Covid today, taking the district tally to 23,894. No new death was reported.