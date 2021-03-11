In brief

Mahilpur: 6 booked for assaulting cops

Mahilpur: A case has been registered by Chabbewal police against six people, including two women, for abusing and slapping police personnel at Bilaspur village on Friday. Ravi Kumar, son of Shiv Kumar, a resident of Harjiana village, told the police that he is posted as regional kanungo, Bahowal, Garhshankar. A team of comprising Manohar Lal, naib tehsildar, Mahilpur, posted as the duty magistrate, and Dharampal, BDPO, and Ravinder Singh, halka patwari, had went to take possession of a street in Bilaspur following a court order. However, the police team was attacked by Amarjeet Singh and his wife Paramjit along with Surinder, Paramjit Singh, Gona and Prabh of Bilaspur. Home guard Seema Devi and Parminder Kathiyal, a police constable, were thrashed by the accused. OC

Forest workers to hold protest

Hoshiarpur: Under the chairmanship of Pawan Kumar, circle president, a meeting of Forest Employees Union, Punjab, (Forest Division, Hoshiarpur) was held at Purani Bassi Park on Friday. Pawan Kumar said as per the decision of the state committee, forest workers of Hoshiarpur would take part in the state level protest rally to be held on May 21 at Bhoa, Pathankot, the constituency of Forest Minister Lalchand Kataruchak. He demanded regularisation of workers who have completed three years of service, payment of wages to employees by 7th of every month, increase in minimum wages etc. OC

NREGs workers voice concerns

Hoshiarpur: A delegation of MGNREGA Labour Movement, Punjab, has opposed the removal of MGNREGA mates of Hoshiarpur Block-1 and their voice being unheard by block development and panchayat officers. The delegation led by Jai Gopal Dhiman and Praveen Kaur met the Additional Deputy Commissioner on Thursday. They said honest MGNREGA mates are kept away by the Gramin Rozgar Sevaks (GRS) during the audit. He said MNREGA mate is an important part of MGNREGA Act, 2005, and GRS were giving wrong advice to the the sarpanch to keep the mates away and mark the attendance directly by taking muster roll. In this way they are encouraging corruption. Dhiman asked the district authorities to come forward to work for the implementation of all provisions of the MGNREGA Act. OC

One held with opium, heroin

Hoshiarpur: Model town police arrested an accused recovering 1 kg of opium and 200 grams of heroin from him on Friday. DSP (City) Prem Singh said a police party led by SHO set up a naka near Dingana village. A car coming from Hargarh was searched and 1-kg opium and 200-gm heroin were seized from it. The accused has been identified as Sukhchain Singh alias Mitthu, a resident of Dingana Khurd. The accused has been booked under Sections 18-61-85/21-61-85 of NDPS Act. oc

3 fresh cases of covid in district

Jalandhar: Three new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Friday, taking the tally to 78,366 cases. As many as 76,775 people have recovered from the disease in the district while the number of active cases stand at 13. No deaths were reported from Jalandhar and the deceased tally remained at 1,578. Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported one new case of Covid today, taking the district tally to 23,894. No new death was reported.

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

27dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

Two floors have been gutted | 50-60 persons rescued

Chintan Shivir: Cong moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis

Chintan Shivir: Congress moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis
New organisational unit 'Mandal' on cards

New organisational unit ‘Mandal’ on cards

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Major political outfits banking heavily on South Asians in g...

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gan...

SC tells Centre, J&K, EC to respond to plea challenging delimitation

SC tells Centre, J&K, EC to respond to plea challenging delimitation

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Drug addict shoots wife dead, kills self

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Soon, CTU buses in Chandigarh to run on CNG

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Chandigarh hikes DA by 3%

Chandigarh sees 8 new cases of Covid

27dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Nine advocates appointed judge in Delhi High Court

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

'Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences'

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Firing outside school in morning, student attacked in afternoon

Rape victim thrashes ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains' aide in Ludhiana

Unique initiative by DMCH to serve rural community

126 acres of village common land freed of encroachments

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, HODs told

Patiala: Ensure availability of senior doc in emergency wing 24X7, HODs told

Patiala district administration launches new project to promote entrepreneurship

Patiala doctor 'thrashes' MBBS student, shifted

Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Apprehending lapses, Punjabi University, Patiala, begins stock verification of publication bureau