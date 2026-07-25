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Home / Jalandhar / Main accused among 3 arrested in murder case in Hoshiarpur

Main accused among 3 arrested in murder case in Hoshiarpur

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur), Updated At : 03:54 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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SP Daljit Singh Khakh and other officials with the arrested accused.
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The police have arrested three persons, including the main accused, in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Manjit Singh, aka Gani, from Bhawanipur village in the Bitt area. One accused is still absconding.

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SP Daljit Singh Khakh said that the main accused, Rajan Singh, alias Raja, of Achalpur, and Balwinder Singh, alias Binder, of Pandori Bitt, were arrested today. They were produced before the court, which granted the police a two-day remand for further questioning.

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Simranjit Singh, alias Fauji, another accused in the case, was arrested on July 16, the day of the incident, from an Army Cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir. The police said the fourth accused, Vivek Kumar, alias Nandu, of Pandori Bitt, is still at large and raids are being conducted to arrest him.

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According to the police, the accused used a Scorpio SUV with a fake registration number (PB-65AG-9400) in the crime. Its original registration number is DL-08CAC-2513.

The police said while the main accused, Rajan Singh, has several criminal cases against him, Balwinder Singh and Simranjit Singh have no previous criminal record.

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On July 16, Manjit Singh, alias Gani, was returning to his village with his friend Suraj on a motorcycle from Jhungian. Near a petrol pump at Jhonowal, a Scorpio hit their bike, causing both of them to fall.

The police said the men in the SUV then kidnapped Manjit Singh. About two hours later, they allegedly threw him on the Jhungian-Binewal road in a seriously injured condition. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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