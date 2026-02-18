DT
Home / Jalandhar / Main shooter of 2 gangs arrested after Jalandhar encounter

Main shooter of 2 gangs arrested after Jalandhar encounter

Sustains bullet injuries on both arms; pistol, cartridges seized from him

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:38 PM Feb 18, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The pistol of a gangster injured in an encounterof Kaushal Chaudhary gang shot at by the Jalandhar city police and arrested after encounter .A Tribune photograph.
The CIA staff of the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police have arrested the main shooter connected with the gangs of Kaushal Chaudhary and the Bambiha group after a brief encounter this evening.

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur stated that Inspector Surinder Kumar, in-charge, CIA staff, along with a police team, acted swiftly and arrested Narinder Dhir, alias Akash, of Garhi Ajit Singh village of Nawanshahr. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol, two cartridges and a bike from his possession.

"Akash had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court in various cases and was associated with both gangs as their main shooter. He used to maintain contact on the phone with Gurdeep Singh, living in Europe, and used to carry out incidents of extortion, illegal weapons supply and contract killings. During the encounter, he sustained bullet injuries on both arms," the CP told the media.

The accused was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. Since he had fired at the police party, an FIR has been registered against him under the Arms Act too.

During preliminary interrogation, his involvement in various criminal activities has been found. On January 31, 2025, Akash had murdered gym trainer Gurpreet Singh, alias Guri, of Mohali.

On January 10 this year, Akash, along with his associates, had fired shots at Royal Limos in Ludhiana, which deals in booking luxury cars for weddings. They had been demanding an extortion amount of Rs 2 crore from the owner. An FIR was registered in the case at Dakha, Ludhiana Rural.

