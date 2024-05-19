Maintain heightened vigilance: DC

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, May 18

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal conducted a surprise inspection at an inter-district naka on the Satluj bridge in Shahkot today.

Accompanied by SSP Ankur Gupta, Aggarwal assessed the preparedness of the staff at the checkpoint, focusing on measures to control the flow of cash, liquor and narcotics.

During the inspection, Aggarwal engaged with the deployed staff, urging them to maintain heightened vigilance and enhance patrolling efforts in the area. He emphasised the importance of staying alert to ensure a secure environment as the Lok Sabha elections approach.

The DC and the SSP committed to personally visiting all inter-district checkpoints to guarantee free, fair and transparent elections in the district.

The officials reiterated that both civil and police administrations were working tirelessly to prevent the misuse of money and muscle power during the elections.

Aggarwal said: “No stone will be left unturned to achieve this goal”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar