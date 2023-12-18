Jalandhar: Maintain law & order situation, says top cop

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 17

Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma today presided over a meeting with some key officers, including GOs, SHOs, officials of the CIA and crime branch, in-charges of police posts and leaders of various units. CP Sharma issued directives to the officials to maintain the law and order situation in the city.

The top cop also launched a hotline number (75080-09125) dedicated to social media in a bid to establish a robust and uninterrupted communication channel between the residents of Jalandhar and the city police across various social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

Sharma said that through this initiative, feedback will be collected from the residents through Google Sheets and poll-like threads. To facilitate a seamless interaction, a QR code service has also been introduced, enabling members of the public to connect with the police without any hassle.

The CP also emphasised the need for a renewed focus on core policing activities.