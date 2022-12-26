Maintain midday meal food quality, DEOs told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 25

Taking cognisance of reports of children falling ill due to poor quality of midday meal being served to them, the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education has asked the states to review and strengthen existing grievance redress mechanism under PM Poshan Scheme to ensure that such incidents do not occur.

Consequently, the Mid Day Meal Society, Punjab, under the Punjab School Education Board has written to the District Education Officers (Secondary and Primary) and school principals in Punjab asking them to ensure good quality food was served to the students under PM Poshan Scheme.

The department has asked the midday meal incharge and school management committee to ensure that the food being served to the students in school was of good quality and healthy. Apart from this, it is mentioned that the students must wash their hands before they have their food and after they finish it.

The letter reads, “Recently, some cases have come to light from Bihar and Odissa where substandard quality of midday meal have been served resulting in few children falling ill. There was also a case of a child complaining about poor quality of food being served in Telangana.

The scheme envisages a comprehensive monitoring system for ensuring provision of hot cooked meals in a safe and hygienic manner in all the schools.