Majithia & Balkar trade barbs in Kartarpur

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 25

Amid the ongoing campaign for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, party leaders have started going back and forth. In the Kartarpur Assembly segment, former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia and local AAP MLA Balkar Singh have started egging each other on.

Both of them have turned the election results in the Kartarpur segment into a matter of prestige. Majithia has been camping and working in Kartarpur for the past two weeks. He has been managing the campaign with the help of BSP leader Balwinder Kumar, who was the candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll and had polled 2.04 lakh votes. Majithia, Balwinder and even Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha have become tough challengers for Balkar, who retired as the Jalandhar DCP before joining AAP.

Your family hosted general dyer We both are from Majha. Let us leave our gunmen and take on each other. You are from the family which hosted dinners for General Dyer and here I am from the dynasty of Baba Jiwan Singh. How dare you take on me? Balkar Singh, AAP MLA

Clearly feeling cornered, Balkar today lashed out at Majithia, “We both are from Majha. Majhails are known to a draw line for contesting a battle. Let us both leave our gunmen and take on each other. You are from the family which hosted dinners for General Dyer and here I am from the dynasty of Baba Jiwan Singh. How dare you take on me?”

Majithia retorted to Balkar, “I think you are acting at the behest of the CM. You are getting desperate on losing ground in the election. You have forgotten that I used to get postings done for you in the police. Please do not give a single complaint against me. Give at least two. I will return both to you. You will be seen leaving the ground through the Pathankot road.”

You are getting desperate on losing ground I think you are acting at the behest of the CM. You are getting desperate on losing ground in the election.... You will be seen leaving the ground through the Pathankot road. Bikram Singh Majithia, sad leader

Bikram Singh Majithia,

sad leader

Balkar went back on him saying, “Majithia already has cases against him. He has remained in jail. But I will definitely file a complaint against him with the Punjab DGP and the Election Commission. Being a Dalit, I will also file a complaint against him and get him booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for hurting my sentiments.”

During a press conference today, Balkar fell in his own trap. Despite repeated queries on how Majithia could be booked under the Act and for which words exactly, Balkar could not provide a reply and tried to evade the question.