Major plans on agenda at MC meeting, Phagwara MLA flags failures of civic body

Ahead of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation (MC) general house meeting scheduled for June 10, local MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal has raised serious concerns regarding the functioning and effectiveness of the civic body.

Advertisement

In a candid interaction with The Tribune on Sunday, the Congress legislator criticized the administrative conduct of the MC, describing recent general house meetings as “merely ceremonial,” claiming they often end within minutes without meaningful discussion or resolution.

“The public deserves to know whether proper roads were constructed or if it was just patchwork on already damaged roads. Even areas like Hargobind Nagar, considered one of the more developed neighbourhoods, have visibly deteriorating roads crying for attention,” Dhaliwal remarked.

Advertisement

He further alleged a lack of transparency and accountability in dealing with encroachment issues. Citing a case in Scheme No. 3, he noted that despite having information, the MC lodged an FIR against unidentified persons. “This raises questions about the seriousness of the administration’s intent to address illegal encroachments,” he said.

Dhaliwal also expressed disappointment over what he termed a “selective approach” in the implementation of development projects. He claimed certain areas receive preferential treatment while others are consistently neglected.

Advertisement

Calling for a more responsible and citizen-centric governance model, the MLA urged MC officials to adopt a balanced and fair approach in civic matters. “Public service demands accountability, inclusiveness, and a transparent system. The people of Phagwara deserve nothing less,” he stated.

His comments come just two days before the MC’s general house meeting, which features a packed agenda with proposals covering sanitation, stray dog sterilization, solid waste management, sewerage expansion, and revenue enhancement.

The meeting will be held at the Municipal Corporation office on June 10, where several crucial civic proposals and infrastructure plans are expected to be presented for discussion and approval.

According to the agenda circulated to all councillors, key issues highlighted include sanitation, waste management, revenue generation, and public health.

One of the major focus areas will be the sterilization programme for stray dogs, aiming to sterilize 2,500 strays in order to control their population and reduce dog bite incidents across the city. The initiative, overseen by the State Monitoring and Implementation Committee, is intended to promote both public safety and animal welfare.

Another significant proposal on the table is the Integrated Solid Waste Management Project, with an estimated cost of Rs 3,538.90 lakh. This project aims to enhance waste collection, transportation, processing, and disposal across all 50 wards of Phagwara and is expected to handle approximately 35.10 tons of waste per day.

The maintenance of public toilets, currently managed by Sulabh International Social Service Organisation at Rs 9,000 per block per month, will also be up for review. The house will discuss proposals to improve the management of these facilities to ensure better hygiene and increased accountability.

Sewerage infrastructure will be another prominent discussion point. A new sewerage line project, estimated at Rs 399.99 lakh, has been initiated by the Executive Engineer and Chief Technical Advisor. It aims to extend coverage to underserved neighbourhoods and streets. The proposal is pending approval for tendering and execution.

To boost municipal revenue, the Corporation is considering a revision of rates for outdoor advertisement spaces, proposing an increase from Rs 25 to Rs 40 per square foot for outdoor media devices. This change, if approved, is expected to significantly enhance the civic body’s revenue.

Another critical item on the agenda is the inventory and auction of condemned municipal assets such as coolers, ACs, LED lights, and aluminium wires. A six-member committee has been formed to inventory, evaluate, and oversee the auction of these materials. Rates for these items range from Rs 5 to Rs 730 per kg or piece, depending on the item’s condition.

The meeting will also review the ongoing recruitment of 142 sanitation workers, a process that began following a government directive dated June 23, 2021. By December 15, 2021, a total of 334 applications had been received online. A dedicated selection committee is currently overseeing the final appointment process.

In a move to improve the upkeep of public parks, the Corporation is considering transferring maintenance responsibilities to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). There are approximately 112 green areas in Phagwara. The proposed fee for maintenance is Rs 2.50 per square metre per month. This initiative aims to foster community involvement while ensuring consistent cleanliness and landscaping standards.