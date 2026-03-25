Major police reshuffle in Kapurthala dist

SSP Gaurav Toora has ordered the transfer of several SHOs and officials across the district, with key changes affecting Phagwara.

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Inspector Sonamdeep Kaur has been transferred from Sadar Phagwara to Sadar Talwandi Chaudhrian, while Inspector Anil Kumar has been posted from Talwandi Chaudhrian to Sadar Phagwara. In another important move concerning Phagwara, Inspector Amanpreet Kaur has been appointed as SHO, City Phagwara, after being shifted from Satnampura police station.

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Inspector Usha Rani, who was serving as SHO, City Phagwara, has been transferred to the Police Lines, Kapurthala. Inspector Prabhjot Kaur has also been moved from Sadar police station to the Police Lines.

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Among other changes, Inspector Bikramjit Singh has been posted as SHO Bholath from Subhanpur. Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh has been appointed SHO Satnampura from Police Lines, while Sub-Inspector Ranjit Singh has been transferred from Bholath to Sadar Kapurthala. Sub-Inspector Harjinder Singh has been posted as SHO Subhanpur from Begowal and Sub-Inspector Kirpal Singh has been assigned as SHO Begowal from Police Lines.

Additionally, Sub-Inspector Jasbir Singh has been given the charge of in-charge, EO Wing, Kapurthala along with additional responsibility of the RTI Branch.

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The SSP also ordered transfers at the outpost level. ASI Amarjit Singh has been appointed in-charge of Kala Sanghian outpost, while ASI Pal Singh has been shifted from Kala Sanghian to Hussainpur. ASI Davinderpal has been transferred from Hussainpur to Police Lines, and ASI Puran Chand from Mothanwal outpost to Police Lines.

ASI Sandeep Singh has been posted as in-charge Science City outpost from City police station, whereas ASI Lakhbir Singh has been moved from Science City to Police Lines. ASI Jaswinderpal Singh has been appointed in-charge of Pashta outpost and ASI Gurdeep Singh has been shifted from Pashta to Police Lines.

All transfers have been ordered with immediate effect.